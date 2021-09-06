Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases New Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 39,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period.

FMB stock opened at $57.28 on Monday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $55.28 and a twelve month high of $57.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.08.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th.

