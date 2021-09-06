Park Avenue Securities LLC Makes New $231,000 Investment in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,352 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 379.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $107,230,000 after buying an additional 859,666 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,437,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,121,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 148.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 90,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 54,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLB opened at $96.98 on Monday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $104.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.60 and its 200-day moving average is $98.57.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

In related news, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 25,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.30, for a total value of $2,548,201.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 1,708 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total transaction of $171,688.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,654 shares of company stock valued at $21,936,710 over the last three months. 37.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

