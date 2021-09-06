Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GHY. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 198,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 98,890 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 214,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 76,190 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 333.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 45,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,469,000 after buying an additional 39,177 shares during the last quarter.

GHY opened at $15.94 on Monday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 12-month low of $12.69 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.36.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

