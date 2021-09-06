Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $238,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,995,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,754,000 after acquiring an additional 47,421 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 250,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,958,000 after acquiring an additional 16,759 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 189.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 18,390 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 20,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 8,044 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV opened at $102.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.67. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $73.48 and a 52 week high of $103.45.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

