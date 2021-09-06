Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,000 shares during the period. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 16,890,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,792 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,501,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971,417 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,001,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,688 shares during the period. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,809,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,770,000 after purchasing an additional 661,771 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $18.19 on Monday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $16.68 and a one year high of $19.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.83.

