Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 570 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,183 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS opened at $136.00 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.56 and a 52-week high of $150.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.61. The stock has a market cap of $169.72 billion, a PE ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on TMUS. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.04.

In other T-Mobile US news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $2,325,072.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,281,101.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.33, for a total transaction of $1,443,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,997,008.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,970 shares of company stock worth $7,050,902. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

