Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 15,427 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,427 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zuora were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 8.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 5.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zuora by 3.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 60,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zuora during the first quarter worth $28,000. 59.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ZUO opened at $18.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.75 and a beta of 2.17. Zuora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $18.65.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Zuora had a negative return on equity of 42.30% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. The business had revenue of $86.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.41 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 12,183 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $205,892.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 4,546 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $79,327.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,650.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,682 shares of company stock valued at $3,333,108. Corporate insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

