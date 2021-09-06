Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 241 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,541,000 after acquiring an additional 28,971 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 10.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 4,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 267.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 74.9% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 11.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

ECL opened at $225.14 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.25 and a 52-week high of $230.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $64.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $217.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.31.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.76%.

In related news, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $609,476.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,575.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $2,595,946.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,894,210.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,460 shares of company stock worth $9,860,974. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.60.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.