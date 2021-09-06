Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 35,664.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,959,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,688 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $260,555,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 635.3% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 770,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,346,000 after acquiring an additional 665,877 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $995,972,000 after acquiring an additional 522,637 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 620,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,987,000 after acquiring an additional 291,793 shares during the period. 67.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.52.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $389.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $362.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.64. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $207.97 and a 1 year high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 41.43%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

