Parachute Hits Market Cap of $3.14 Million (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. Parachute has a market cap of $3.14 million and approximately $354,265.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Parachute has traded 28.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00057096 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000625 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000069 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 45.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 632,448,769 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

