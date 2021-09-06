Pancake Bunny Hits Market Cap of $3.67 Million (BUNNY)

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Pancake Bunny coin can currently be purchased for $7.18 or 0.00013682 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pancake Bunny has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. Pancake Bunny has a total market cap of $3.67 million and approximately $5.44 million worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00067172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003140 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00017676 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.31 or 0.00141542 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $412.56 or 0.00785805 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00047111 BTC.

Pancake Bunny Coin Profile

Pancake Bunny (CRYPTO:BUNNY) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

Pancake Bunny Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pancake Bunny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pancake Bunny using one of the exchanges listed above.

