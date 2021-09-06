PAID Network Hits Market Cap of $67.34 Million (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 6th. PAID Network has a total market cap of $67.34 million and $912,138.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAID Network coin can now be purchased for $0.81 or 0.00001571 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PAID Network has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00065625 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.14 or 0.00151470 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $107.70 or 0.00208775 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,882.54 or 0.07526472 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,607.36 or 1.00043145 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $497.83 or 0.00965067 BTC.

PAID Network Coin Profile

PAID Network’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

