PAC Global One Day Trading Volume Tops $359,131.00 (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 6th. PAC Global has a total market capitalization of $172.59 million and approximately $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAC Global coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PAC Global has traded down 14.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PAC Global alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00038319 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00008637 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $596.68 or 0.01153512 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000026 BTC.

PAC Global Coin Profile

PAC Global is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Global

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Global should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAC Global and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.