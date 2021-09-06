Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 225 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 1,299,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,656,000 after acquiring an additional 12,616 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.6% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 47,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,504,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 89,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $53.12 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $42.29 and a 1 year high of $58.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.63.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

