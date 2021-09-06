Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 38.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 40.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 92.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.36.

NYSE:TRV opened at $159.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.14. The company has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.67 and a 52-week high of $163.29.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

