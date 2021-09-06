Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 373,385 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $227.96 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $142.09 and a twelve month high of $234.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.36.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

