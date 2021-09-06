Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $332,000 Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 8.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 323,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,394,000 after purchasing an additional 29,557 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 93,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,366,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $104.12 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $72.68 and a one year high of $104.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.03 and its 200-day moving average is $96.19.

