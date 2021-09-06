Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $1.58 Million Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RWR. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the first quarter worth $66,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the first quarter worth $83,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 279.3% in the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 26.9% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWR opened at $114.20 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $74.34 and a 12 month high of $114.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.93.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

