Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.740-$0.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $468 million-$474 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $459.55 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ OFIX opened at $42.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Orthofix Medical has a 12-month low of $28.03 and a 12-month high of $48.50. The company has a market capitalization of $840.78 million, a PE ratio of -101.64 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.85 and its 200-day moving average is $42.04.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 6.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Orthofix Medical stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 104.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,790 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,491 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.50% of Orthofix Medical worth $3,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

