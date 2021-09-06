Orient Walt (HTDF) Price Hits $0.11

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Orient Walt coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Orient Walt has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar. Orient Walt has a total market cap of $9.98 million and $697,838.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00065625 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.14 or 0.00151470 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $107.70 or 0.00208775 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,882.54 or 0.07526472 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,607.36 or 1.00043145 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $497.83 or 0.00965067 BTC.

Orient Walt Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orient Walt’s official website is www.orientwalt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Buying and Selling Orient Walt

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orient Walt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orient Walt using one of the exchanges listed above.

