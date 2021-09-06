Orchid (OXT) Price Up 4.1% This Week

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 6th. One Orchid coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000861 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $305.55 million and approximately $66.08 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00065940 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003161 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00015698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.47 or 0.00137114 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001946 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00047838 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.94 or 0.00791800 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a coin. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com . The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

