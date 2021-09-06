Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,527 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 214.3% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $2,874,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,866,648.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050 in the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price target on Oracle and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank downgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.04.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,457,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,707,263. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $54.87 and a 52-week high of $91.78. The company has a market cap of $251.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

