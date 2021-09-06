OptionRoom (ROOM) Market Cap Achieves $1.82 Million

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One OptionRoom coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000281 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. OptionRoom has a market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $142,831.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001929 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00066309 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.19 or 0.00154621 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $111.88 or 0.00215720 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,997.31 or 0.07707567 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51,842.92 or 0.99962983 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $503.40 or 0.00970658 BTC.

OptionRoom Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

