Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $14.90 Million Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Shopify makes up about 1.0% of Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $14,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 55.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on SHOP. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,635.53.

SHOP traded up $11.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,554.25. 602,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,497. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.24, a P/E/G ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 1.44. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $839.40 and a 1-year high of $1,650.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,513.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,314.99. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.