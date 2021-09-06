Oppenheimer Boosts MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $470.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $400.00 to $470.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a buy rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised MongoDB from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on MongoDB from $420.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on MongoDB from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $440.06.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Shares of MDB stock opened at $507.41 on Friday. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $200.50 and a 52-week high of $508.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.17. The stock has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of -107.27 and a beta of 0.74.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The firm had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.32, for a total value of $172,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 2,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.32, for a total transaction of $1,016,649.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,450,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,974 shares of company stock valued at $69,997,268 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,766,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,467 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,378,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,448,000 after buying an additional 391,701 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,925,000 after buying an additional 169,240 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 809,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,756,000 after buying an additional 14,801 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,629,000 after buying an additional 18,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.