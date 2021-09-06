OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Receives $6.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.60.

Several research firms have commented on OCX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OncoCyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCX. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its holdings in OncoCyte by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 12,223,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941,130 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OncoCyte during the 1st quarter worth about $10,899,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in OncoCyte by 1,173.8% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,622,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,424 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in OncoCyte by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,968,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,183 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in OncoCyte during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,035,000. 59.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OncoCyte stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.20. The stock had a trading volume of 434,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,412. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.27. The stock has a market cap of $384.64 million, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. OncoCyte has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $6.57.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 36.24% and a negative net margin of 652.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OncoCyte will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

