Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) PT Raised to $300.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price objective lifted by Truist Securities from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OKTA. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Okta from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Okta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Okta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $289.67.

OKTA stock opened at $270.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.37 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $246.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.13. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $185.05 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. Okta’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Okta will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $19,835,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $287,700.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,115.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,303 shares of company stock valued at $43,613,762. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Okta by 13.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,962 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Okta by 37.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,239,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,963,000 after buying an additional 3,076,901 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Okta by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,420,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,284,000 after buying an additional 126,597 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,797,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,745,000 after acquiring an additional 990,869 shares during the period. Finally, Scge Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Okta by 14.4% during the first quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,787,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,908,000 after purchasing an additional 224,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

