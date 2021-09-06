Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Raised to $270.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on OKTA. Needham & Company LLC raised Okta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $289.67.

Shares of OKTA opened at $270.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.37 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.13. Okta has a 52-week low of $185.05 and a 52-week high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The business had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Okta will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 36,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $9,548,761.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,442.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $19,835,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 177,303 shares of company stock valued at $43,613,762. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Okta during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Okta by 633.3% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

