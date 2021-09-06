OG Fan Token (OG) Price Hits $7.71

OG Fan Token (CURRENCY:OG) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One OG Fan Token coin can now be bought for about $7.71 or 0.00014922 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OG Fan Token has a market capitalization of $9.83 million and $51.65 million worth of OG Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OG Fan Token has traded up 31.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About OG Fan Token

OG is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. OG Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,274,535 coins. OG Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . OG Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/og . OG Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @OGesports and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is the new app for football fans, where you earn rewards for interacting with your club. Participate, get club rewards & compete for once-in-a-lifetime experiences. The OG Fan Token (OG) is a utility token that gives OG fans a tokenized share of influence on team decisions using the Socios application and services. The token serves as a membership key that allows users to compete for exclusive rewards, team recognition, and more.OG token holders can vote via smart contract on various “fan decision” polls published by OG. OG is contractually bound to act according to poll results.Token holders can interact with the Socios platform (voting on polls, competing in contests and quizzes, connecting/chatting with like-minded users, etc.) and earn rewards, including: Exclusive discounts on official OG merchandise.Exclusive experiences.Cashback offers from official online shops.In-app CHZ bonuses.Digital badges. “

Buying and Selling OG Fan Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OG Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars.

