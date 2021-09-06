Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (OBCI) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on October 1st

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) announced a dividend on Monday, August 30th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of OBCI stock opened at $9.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 6.23. The company has a market capitalization of $91.07 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.92. Ocean Bio-Chem has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $18.03.

About Ocean Bio-Chem

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets and distributes appearance, performance and maintenance products under the Star brite and Star Tron brand names. The firm also manufactures and distributes disinfectant, sanitizing and deodorizing products under the Performacide and Star brite brand names. It serves the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle and outdoor power equipment markets.

