Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) Declares $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th.

NASDAQ:OBCI opened at $9.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average of $11.92. Ocean Bio-Chem has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $18.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.07 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.36.

Ocean Bio-Chem Company Profile

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets and distributes appearance, performance and maintenance products under the Star brite and Star Tron brand names. The firm also manufactures and distributes disinfectant, sanitizing and deodorizing products under the Performacide and Star brite brand names. It serves the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle and outdoor power equipment markets.

