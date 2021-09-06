Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) Declares $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th.
NASDAQ:OBCI opened at $9.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average of $11.92. Ocean Bio-Chem has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $18.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.07 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.36.
Ocean Bio-Chem Company Profile
