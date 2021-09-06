NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 160 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

NTV Asset Management LLC decreased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,688,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,591,000 after acquiring an additional 55,652 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 68,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,570,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HIG stock opened at $68.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.68. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $34.69 and a one year high of $70.88. The stock has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 10.05%. Research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HIG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.43.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $608,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,856.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,568,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,395. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

