NTV Asset Management LLC Invests $223,000 in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONG. First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 309.6% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 337.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 310,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,661,000 after purchasing an additional 239,293 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG opened at $75.18 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $52.50 and a 52 week high of $75.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.107 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

