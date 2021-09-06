NTV Asset Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

NTV Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 17.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 47,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,562,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,471,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $481,037,000 after purchasing an additional 109,455 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 10,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GS. Oppenheimer upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays set a $437.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.82.

NYSE GS opened at $411.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $138.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.52 and a 12 month high of $420.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $387.76 and a 200-day moving average of $362.44.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.36%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

