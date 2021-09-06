NTV Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,150 SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000. NTV Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 279.3% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock opened at $114.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.93. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $74.34 and a 12 month high of $114.47.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

