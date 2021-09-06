Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $249.00.

NVAX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 target price (down from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $251.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.96. The company has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 1.60. Novavax has a 52 week low of $76.59 and a 52 week high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative net margin of 80.37% and a negative return on equity of 150.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novavax will post -8.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Novavax news, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 52,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $11,346,962.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,702,091.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.97, for a total transaction of $1,239,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,064 shares of company stock valued at $17,972,046. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Novavax by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 53.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

