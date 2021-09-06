NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.41 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to report sales of $1.41 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for NOV’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.43 billion and the lowest is $1.34 billion. NOV posted sales of $1.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOV will report full year sales of $5.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.26 billion to $5.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.88 billion to $6.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NOV.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. NOV had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 10.10%.

A number of research firms have commented on NOV. Bank of America raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on NOV in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, COKER & PALMER upgraded NOV from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NOV currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in NOV by 370.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of NOV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in NOV by 229.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOV traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,570,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,754,927. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 2.31. NOV has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.71.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NOV (NOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.