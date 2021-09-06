Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,223 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,484 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $4,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 1,320.7% during the first quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 314,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 292,763 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Regions Financial by 5.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,361,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,122,000 after purchasing an additional 70,905 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 4.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,074,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,678,000 after purchasing an additional 44,190 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 338.1% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 510,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,546,000 after purchasing an additional 393,944 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Regions Financial by 33.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 234,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 58,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

RF stock opened at $19.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $23.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price objective for the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $19.29 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.04.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

