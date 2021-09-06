Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 2,319 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,573,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,054,182,000 after purchasing an additional 353,242 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,588,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,350,000 after purchasing an additional 17,792 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,383,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,046,000 after acquiring an additional 7,954 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,338,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,463,000 after acquiring an additional 65,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 11.9% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,159,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,791,000 after acquiring an additional 229,348 shares during the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMN opened at $112.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $74.84 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.81 and its 200 day moving average is $115.96.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total value of $2,999,082.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,598,429.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EMN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $109.44 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Scotiabank raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.54.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

