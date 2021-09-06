Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,123 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $4,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial stock opened at $47.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.74. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.27 and a 1-year high of $54.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.38.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $158.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.91 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AX. B. Riley raised their price objective on Axos Financial from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Axos Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Sidoti initiated coverage on Axos Financial in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axos Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

