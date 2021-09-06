Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 73.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,270,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,671,000 after buying an additional 536,680 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 436.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,528,000 after purchasing an additional 381,356 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 32.4% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 674,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,488,000 after purchasing an additional 164,914 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 202.2% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 196,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,304,000 after purchasing an additional 131,432 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 143.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,087,000 after purchasing an additional 107,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $363.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $370.49 and its 200 day moving average is $336.28. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.96 and a twelve month high of $384.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANET. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.33.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.22, for a total value of $3,652,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,527.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total transaction of $189,738.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 188,745 shares of company stock valued at $69,956,793. 22.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

