Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 243.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,621 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $2,146,074.84. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 68,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,695,861.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam D. Amsterdam sold 5,500 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.72, for a total transaction of $944,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,092.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,748 shares of company stock valued at $8,996,595. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BR opened at $170.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.48 and a 200 day moving average of $160.67. The company has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 0.87. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.77 and a 12 month high of $177.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 42.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.64%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

