Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,935 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,935 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $6,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Fortive by 4,285.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,985,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortive by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 125,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Fortive by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,293,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,949,000 after acquiring an additional 12,648 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $261,578.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,366.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTV opened at $75.50 on Monday. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $60.82 and a 1 year high of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.07.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.40%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

