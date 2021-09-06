Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,563 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,563 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $6,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 70.4% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 8,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.1% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 226,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,474,000 after buying an additional 8,830 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,940,000 after buying an additional 11,613 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 82,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 5,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLPI opened at $51.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $51.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 45.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 77.68%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,502 shares in the company, valued at $7,828,230.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.73.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

