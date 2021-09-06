Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $7 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,575 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $7,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,458,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,133,000 after buying an additional 2,293,197 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,144,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,181,000 after buying an additional 118,949 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,981,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,236,000 after buying an additional 85,170 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth about $301,779,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,496,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,408,000 after purchasing an additional 443,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DLTR. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.69.

Shares of DLTR opened at $92.81 on Monday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.41 and a 12 month high of $120.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.86 and its 200-day moving average is $105.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,276.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

