Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,393 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 24,995 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $7,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 11.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,355 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $8,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter worth approximately $16,572,000. Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter worth approximately $6,369,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 5.9% in the second quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 18.6% in the second quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 59,818 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $92,678.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total value of $961,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,069 shares of company stock valued at $5,456,544. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.44.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $114.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.93 and a 12 month high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.