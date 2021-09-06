Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 432,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,952 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $7,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,232,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653,879 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 72,797,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,702,000 after acquiring an additional 28,527,727 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,955,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,135,000 after acquiring an additional 688,285 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 35.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,998,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 135.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,689,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,571,629 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $20.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.41.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $16.17 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.88. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $18.52. The company has a current ratio of 18.81, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 1.39.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. Equities analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

