Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 16,170 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 25.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 16,170 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $6,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Incyte by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,383,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,258,000 after purchasing an additional 128,752 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Incyte by 67.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,988,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,769 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Incyte by 14.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,275,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,924,000 after purchasing an additional 289,496 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Incyte by 3.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,512,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,918,000 after purchasing an additional 45,598 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Incyte by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,483,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $384,482.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $2,321,551.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,493 shares of company stock valued at $2,735,797. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INCY shares. Benchmark upgraded Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Incyte has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.29.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $76.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $71.91 and a 12-month high of $101.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.69. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 50.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.76.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. Incyte had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $705.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

