NFTLootBox Price Tops $264.00 on Top Exchanges (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded up 23.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. NFTLootBox has a market capitalization of $5.97 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTLootBox coin can now be bought for about $264.00 or 0.00510381 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NFTLootBox has traded up 220.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NFTLootBox alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00065673 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.10 or 0.00164520 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $113.59 or 0.00219594 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,939.53 or 0.07616046 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,672.15 or 0.99894497 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $499.42 or 0.00965494 BTC.

About NFTLootBox

NFTLootBox was first traded on November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. The official message board for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.medium.com . NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

Buying and Selling NFTLootBox

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTLootBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTLootBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFTLootBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTLootBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.