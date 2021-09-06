Newton Coin Project Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $21.00 (NCP)

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. Over the last seven days, Newton Coin Project has traded up 30.6% against the dollar. One Newton Coin Project coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Newton Coin Project has a market capitalization of $10,422.63 and approximately $21.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000030 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 56.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Newton Coin Project Coin Profile

Newton Coin Project (NCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. Newton Coin Project’s official website is www.newtoncoin.site. Newton Coin Project’s official message board is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Newton Coin Project

